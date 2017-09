LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Friday, with investors looking for value in some beaten-down stocks a day after the market’s biggest one-day drop in 19 months on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to trim stimulus.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, futures for UK’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX futures fell 0.1 percent, while France’s CAC futures rose 0.3 percent.