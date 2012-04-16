Futures signal lower open for European stocks

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open for equities on Monday, with investors seen staying cautious due to rising bond yields in Spain on concerns about the country’s finances and as weaker metals prices could hurt miners.

At 0612 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.1-0.3 percent down.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.6 percent lower at 1,027.73 on Friday. It fell 2.3 percent last week, its fourth straight weekly loss.