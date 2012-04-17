FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock index futures signal mixed start
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

European stock index futures signal mixed start

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Francesco Canepa	
    LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - European shares were heading for a mixed start
on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, as concerns about Spain's
rising cost of borrowing capped appetite for equities ahead of an auction of
Spanish debt later in the day.	
    Spreadbetters expected London's FTSE 100 to open around 4-6 points
higher, or up to 0.1 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX to gain 8-11 points,
or up to 0.2 percent. But Paris' CAC 40 was seen opening 2-4 points
lower, or a fall of as much 0.1  percent.	
    Madrid's sale of 12- and 18-month treasury bills on Tuesday is expected to
see yields jumping from the previous tender, reflecting a shift in market
concerns over its deficit and banking sector that has pushed longer term risk
premiums above 6 percent, threatening a new crisis in the euro zone.
 	
    Germany's ZEW monthly survey of economic sentiment will also offer another
signal on the state of Europe's largest economy at 0900 GMT.	
    The index of German analyst and investor sentiment was expected to have
eased to 20 in April, according to analysts polled by Reuters, after hitting its
highest level since June 2010 at 22.3 in the previous month.	
    	
    	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 527 GMT                      
                                 LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                      1,369.5   -0.05 %    -0.69
 NIKKEI                       9,460.8    -0.1 %    -9.75
 MSCI ASIA      <.MIASJ0000P            -0.71 %    -3.69
 EX-JP          S>                               
 EUR/USD                       1.3109   -0.19 %  -0.0025
 USD/JPY                        80.43    0.06 %   0.0500
 10-YR US TSY                   1.975        --    -0.01
 YLD                                             
 10-YR BUND                     1.742        --     0.03
 YLD                                             
 SPOT GOLD                    $1,646.   -0.29 %   -$4.81
                                    9            
 US CRUDE                     $102.86   -0.07 %    -0.07
 	
    	
    * Soaring Spanish debt costs cap shares, hurt euro         	
    * Nikkei edges up after steep falls, Toshiba Tec jumps     	
    * Euro inches down after short-covering rally; Spain eyed  	
    * Gold edges down with euro; Spain in focus                	
    * London copper holds under $8,000, capped by demand fears 	
    * Prices steady as Spain worries offset by profit taking

