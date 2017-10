LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Futures signaled modest gains for European equities on Friday with some strong company earnings likely to support the market, although overall investors were likely tio remain cautious due to worries about Spain’s finances, and ahead of a meeting of the IMF.

At 0623 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.