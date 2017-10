LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open lower on Wednesday as downbeat updates from several U.S. companies cast a shadow on the upcoming earnings season and lingering uncertainty on political progress in tackling the euro zone crisis capped any upbeat sentiment.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.6 percent while contracts on Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.5 percent lower.