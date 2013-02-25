FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock index futures signal higher mkt open
February 25, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

European stock index futures signal higher mkt open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European index futures pointed to share gains on Monday on signs the United States will continue with ultra easy monetary policy, but uncertainty surrounding the Italian elections was likely to keep a lid on any upbeat sentiment.

Federal Reserve officials late on Friday highlighted the merits of the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying programme, reassuring investors that stimulus is not about to be removed and helping Wall Street post solid gains.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.6 percent, while those for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC each added around 0.5 percent.

