#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

European stock index futures signal higher open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with the European Central Bank’ assurance of providing liquidity to Cyprus seen prompting investors to buy beaten-down stocks.

The ECB had previously threatened to end emergency lending assistance for Cypriot banks before a vote by the country’s parliament, which overwhelmingly rejected late on Tuesday a proposed levy on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout.

At 0711 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher.

