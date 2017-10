LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Friday following a five-session rally, with investors trimming their trading positions after some disappointing company earnings and before U.S. economic data.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.1 to 0.4 percent lower.