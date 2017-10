LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to more gains on Wednesday, with strong Chinese trade data further boosting sentiment after the previous session’s positive German industrial orders and record highs for U.S. and German stocks.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, the UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent higher.