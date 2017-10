LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, with a strong rally in the past sessions prompting investors to trade cautiously and as some companies disappointed on the earnings front.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, UK’s FTSE 100 futures rose 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX futures gained 0.1 percent and France’s CAC futures were down 0.1 percent.