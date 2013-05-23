FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock futures signal sharply lower open
May 23, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

European stock futures signal sharply lower open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a sharply weaker start on Thursday after a poor factory activity survey from China and on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could decide to cut its bond purchases in the next few meetings.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 1.5 to 1.8 percent lower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.2 percent firmer on Wednesday at 1,256.28 points, the highest close in five years.

