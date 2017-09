LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, with more encouraging reports from the likes of Novartis and ASML helping to soothe nerves over earnings season as it picks up in earnest.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK’s FTSE 100, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were 0.1-0.2 percent higher.