LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - European shares were set to rise on Tuesday, with reports saying China would launch railway projects to help the construction materials sector and economic growth would not be allowed to fall below 7 percent improving sentiment.

At 0604 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher.