PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, with shares set to mirror U.S. and Asian losses on renewed fears of a recession in Europe and a slowdown in growth in resource-hungry China that have halted a 2-1/2 month stock market rally.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent.