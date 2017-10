PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, reversing a three-day tentative recovery rally after Standard & Poor’s cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, fuelling worries over the debt-stricken country.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were down 0.8-0.9 percent.