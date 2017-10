PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European stock index futures rose on Thursday, pointing to a tentative recovery following an almost uninterrupted 10-day slide, but gains could be capped as investors fret about Greece’s political deadlock while China trade data disappoints.

At 0607 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.7-0.8 percent.