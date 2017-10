PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks set to reverse a two-day recovery rally and track losses on Wall Street as expectation for swift new measures at a EU meeting to resolve the euro zone crisis faded.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were down 1.2-1.5 percent.