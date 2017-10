PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to gains on Monday, with stocks poised to add to Friday’s rally in the wake of robust U.S. monthly jobs data and on expectation the European Central Bank will start buying Italian and Spanish bonds next month.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.