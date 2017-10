PARIS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a dip on Wednesday as shares continue to zig-zag while trading volumes drop, with investors moving to the sidelines and waiting for clear moves by central banks before increasing their exposure to equities.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.