European stock index futures signal further gains

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, extending their sharp three-week rally, helped by growing hope that the worst of the euro zone crisis might be over.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.2-0.5 percent.

Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, while saying time was running short.