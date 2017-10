PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, bouncing back from the previous day’s dip and tracking gains in Asia, helped by renewed hopes that central bank action will revive economic growth and resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent.