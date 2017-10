PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European stock index futures signalled a drop on Wednesday, tracking losses in U.S. and Asian shares after comments from a Fed official raised doubts over the efficiency of the latest stimulus measures, and on signs Spain’s economic crisis is worsening.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were down 0.9-1.1 percent.