PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street where a surprisingly good start of the earnings season has sent the S&P 500 above 1,500 points for the first time in more than five years.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.