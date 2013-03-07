FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe stock index futures signal gains ahead of ECB
March 7, 2013 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

Europe stock index futures signal gains ahead of ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday with stock indexes hovering around multi-year highs hit in the previous day, although gains could be limited ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.2 percent.

The ECB is expected to hold its interest rates at a record-low 0.75 percent, and investors will be seeking clues about whether the euro zone’s central bank is moving towards another cut in interest rates.

