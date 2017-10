PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a rally at the open on Monday after Cyprus reached a deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout, averting a collapse of the island’s banking system.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany’s DAX for France’s CAC and for UK FTSE 100 were up 0.5-1.6 percent.