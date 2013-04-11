FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe stock index futures signal pause after rally
April 11, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Europe stock index futures signal pause after rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly lower open on Thursday, as investors take a breather following the previous session’s sharp rally.

Traders said the pause could be short-lived, however, as abundant liquidity and record highs on Wall Street prompt more and more investors to increase their exposure to equities.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were flat, with the UK’s FTSE 100 futures down 0.07 percent. Futures for Germany’s DAX were down 0.02 percent and France’s CAC futures were down 0.03 percent.

