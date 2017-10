PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-lower open on Monday following the previous session’s sell-off, although the pause could be short-lived as weaker-than-expected macro data from China fuels worries over the pace of global growth.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, for UK’s FTSE 100 down 0.14 percent, for Germany’s DAX down 0.04 percent and for France’s CAC down 0.05 percent.