PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, adding to the previous week’s sharp gains, with Italian stocks set to rally after a coalition government was named over the weekend, putting an end to two months of political impasse.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK’s FTSE 100, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.