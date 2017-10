PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with shares set to reverse the previous day’s dip, although gains could be limited ahead of a string of European macroeconomic data.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK’s FTSE 100, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.3-0.5 percent.