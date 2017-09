PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, after solid U.S. data calmed fears over whether the world’s biggest economy could withstand the winding down of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus measures.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK’s FTSE 100, for Germany’s DAX and for France’s CAC were up 0.4-0.7 percent.