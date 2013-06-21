RPT-G4S falls to 19-mth low after large block trades

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Shares in G4S fell to a new 19-month low on Friday, with selling momentum on the security company gathering pace after two large-size trades on the over the counter (OTC) market.

G4S stock traded down 1.9 percent at 233.20 pence as sellers targeted the stock after the oversized transactions, traders said. Volume on the shares is nearly 5 times its full-day average.

Two trades of 10 million G4S shares each were carried out OTC at around 233.7 pence at 1308 GMT, Thomson Reuters data showed.