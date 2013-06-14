European shares extend gains after weak U.S. data

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains in late trade on Friday, taking cues from a stronger showing on Wall Street and reassured by a series of weak U.S. economic releases which allayed concerns about an early easing of stimulus.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,181.21 points by 1406 GMT, hitting session highs after the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys pointed to weaker than expected consumer sentiment, following on from a below-forecast reading on industrial production earlier in the session.