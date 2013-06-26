FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend gains, breach technical resistance
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

European shares extend gains, breach technical resistance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains in mid-morning trade on Wednesday, with the market’s recovery tempting back some longer-term players and with the break of technical levels helping fuel the move.

The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue-chips rose as high as 2,583.39 points, powering through resistance around 2,578.78 - the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its May 23-June 24 fall.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, meanwhile, was up 1.1 percent at 1,142.49 points by 0826 GMT, on track for a second session of solid gains.

“Yesterday, we saw the long-only funds come back into equities and we are seeing a bit more of that this morning,” said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
