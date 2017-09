LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Thursday, after ECB President Mario Draghi said the exit from the European Central Bank’s stimulus programme was a very distant prospect.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.4 percent at 1,177.94 points by 1258 GMT, building on earlier gains made after Draghi flagged the possibility of lower interest rates in the future.