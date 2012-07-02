FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend gains to fresh 2-mth peaks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 8:28 AM / 5 years ago

European shares extend gains to fresh 2-mth peaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - European equities extended gains on Monday, setting fresh two-month peaks, as underweight investors piled in on the first trading day of the second half of 2012, betting that a raft of new measures will help resolve the euro zone crisis.

Spanish and Italian bond yields dropped, reflecting the upbeat sentiment, while an upward revision to the euro zone manufacturing PMI index for June brought a bit more cheer.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.1 percent at 1,032.21 points by 0823 GMT.

“It’s the new half (year), everybody is underweight banks and high beta and anything that’s remotely toxic and that’s why all the toxic things are going through the roof,” said Justin Haque, pan-Europe equity salesman at Hobart Capital Markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.