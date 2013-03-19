FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares turn positive, helped by U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

European shares turn positive, helped by U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock indexes turned positive in afternoon trade on Tuesday, cheered by stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and by U.S. futures pointing to a higher open on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,201.12 points by 1322 GMT, after earlier falling as low as 1,194.19 .

The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips, though, remained in the red, trading 0.4 percent lower on continued concerns about Cyprus, where parliament is expected to veto a bailout plan, raising the spectre of a default and a banking collapse.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.