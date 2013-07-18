European shares extend gains after U.S. data

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains in late trade on Thursday, bolstered by stronger-than-expected U.S. data, gains of Wall Street and the break above a key technical resistance level.

The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone bluechips was up 1 percent at 2,708.11 points by 1406 GMT, extending gains after an above-forecast reading on business sentiment in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.

The broader STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.8 percent at 299.49 points, breaking above technical resistance around its March high of 298.90 to cancel out a bearish head and shoulder pattern.