Glencore shares slump 10 pct to new record low
September 28, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore shares slump 10 pct to new record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Glencore shares sank more than 10 percent to a new record low on Monday, with the mining and trading company’s drive to sell assets to cut heavy debts failing to soothe fears over slumping metals prices.

Traders cited a bearish Investec note that raised doubts over Glencore’s valuation if spot metal prices did not improve. The note pointed to high debt levels at the company.

Shares of Glencore were down 10.0 percent at 87.49 pence at 0840 GMT after falling to a record low of 86.20. The stock is down around 70 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

