RPT-European shares hit 7-mth high, German bonds fall

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - European shares climbed to their highest in more than seven months on Tuesday, as encouraging data from Germany and the United States signaled a recovery in the global economy, boosting appetitie for riskier assets to the detriment of bonds.

At 1445 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.4 percent at 1,092.10 points, the highest since early August of 2011.

German Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 138.36, down 51 ticks on the day.

U.S. retail sales figures came in slightly better than expected, while German analyst and investor sentiment rebounded to its highest level since June 2010.