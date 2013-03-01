FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares briefly turn positive in early trade
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 8:30 AM / in 5 years

European shares briefly turn positive in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - European shares briefly turned positive in jittery early trade on Friday as investors weighed some solid corporate numbers and a strong print on Spanish data against looming U.S. budget cuts and weak Chinese numbers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 hit a session high of 1,172.57 points before dipping back into the red, to trade down 0.1 percent at 1,170.65 points by 0827 GMT.

“The market is open for a pullback, but as soon as it goes lower everyone just scrambles back in to buy,” said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.