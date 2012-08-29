FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares turn higher after U.S. GDP revised up
August 29, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Europe shares turn higher after U.S. GDP revised up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European stocks turned positive on Wednesday afternoon after data showed the U.S. economy fared slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter.

At 1242 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,089.60 points, after losing as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session.

Data showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.7 percent annual rate, as stronger export growth offset a pull-back in restocking by businesses wary of sluggish domestic demand.

