European shares helped higher by banks, eyeing Greece

* FTSE Eurofirst up 0.2 pct after steep sell-off

* Greek restructuring seen as big event risk

* Italy, Spain, retailers underperform

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - European shares were higher on Wednesday morning, led by banks as jittery investors awaited a deal on Greece’s debt swap and a key U.S. jobs report later this week.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,054.62 points by 0916 GMT, finding mild technical support at the 50-day moving average around 1,051 after dipping to fresh one-month intra-day lows of 1,050.33 in choppy morning trade.

Banks, the most directly exposed sector to the region’s sovereign debt woes, added 0.7 percent after a 4.2 percent slump on Tuesday when the broader market fell 2.6 percent -- its biggest daily fall in nearly four months

“We are seeing this as a natural consolidation and a small profit taking ... We think there is so much at stake, so eventually the (Greek) deal will go through, but we expect volatility for the next couple of days,” Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank, said.

“Fundamentally we still think that equities are one of the cheaper asset classes, compared to bonds, and we still think the economy will continue to expands in the U.S. ... and that could be a catalyst for more gains in to next week.”

Greece has until Thursday to persuade at least 75 percent of its creditors to take part in a bond swap that is a key part of a bailout programme. Some have already rejected a deal needed to avoid a chaotic default with unpredictable risks for Europe.

That has added to concerns of slowing global growth in powerhouses such as China earlier in the week, and followed lacklustre economic data across the globe, from Australia to Brazil.

Implied volatility on Euro STOXX, a crude measure of investors’ risk aversion, edged up after a 20 percent jump on Tuesday. At 29, it signals that investors expect daily swings in the cash equities index of around 2 percent -- up from around 1.5 percent at the start of the month but still half as much as at the height of volatility last August.

TROUBLE IN GREECE

The Portuguese and Spanish bourses each fell around 0.6 percent, underperforming the pan-European index on concerns trouble in Greece could lead to contagion in southern Europe.

Retailers, which depend on domestic growth, fell 0.3 percent . Portuguese supermarket-owner Martins led the pan-European blue-chip loser board, its share price down 4.2 percent after reporting a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit.

Among stocks, Europe’s largest defence electronics group, Thales, was among the biggest gainers as cost cuts paid off through an expectations-beating profit.

While this week’s sell-off has wiped out all of February’s gains on the FTSE Eurofirst 300, the index remains 8 percent higher since late December when the European Central Bank administered its first injection of cheap three-year funds into the system, reducing the threat of bank defaults and kick-starting a broad rally in risky assets.

With the rally characterised by low volumes, many investors have been left on the sidelines, potentially waiting for a pullback to re-enter the fray.

Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities, said the market would have to sell-off further before fresh money was tempted in. “Really attractive would be 5-7 percent (drop), more attractive would be 3 percent. Our fair value for the market is around 3 percent lower.”

“The market is somewhat expensive but it will all depend on two factors -- first the U.S. employment data on Friday and how much investors go for the debt exchange with Greece. If one of those two factors is not good enough then we will probably go down 2-3 percent again.”