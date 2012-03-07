European shares bounce back, U.S. jobs data eyed

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

March 7 (Reuters) - European stocks made limited gains on Wednesday, with major indexes bouncing off a strong support level following the previous day’s selloff, as investors awaited a deal on Greece’s debt swap and U.S. ADP private-sector jobs data.

At 1224 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,056.07 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4 percent at 2,452.90 points.

Both indexes, which tumbled 2.6 percent and 3.4 percent respectively on Tuesday following an almost uninterrupted 2-1/2 month rally, bounced off a major support level on Wednesday, their 50-day moving averages.

“I don’t believe this is a change in trend,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

“Yesterday’s drop didn’t have much volume, and was triggered by a series of stop losses put in place by investors who wanted to preserve the gains made since December. It wasn’t real selling,” he said.

“Personally, I‘m taking profits on volatility this morning after yesterday’s jump, and I‘m playing short-term call spreads.”

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe’s main barometer of anxiety known as the VSTOXX index, shot up 20 percent on Tuesday to a near two-month high, signaling a sharp rise in risk aversion.

Banking stocks recovered on Wednesday, with Banco Popolare up 6.5 percent, Natixis up 3.4 percent and Commerzbank up 3.4 percent.

Greece has until Thursday to persuade at least 75 percent of its creditors to take part in a bond swap that is a key part of a bailout programme. Some have already rejected a deal needed to avoid a chaotic default with unpredictable risks for Europe.

That has added to concerns of slowing global growth in powerhouses such as China earlier in the week, and followed lacklustre economic data across the globe, from Australia to Brazil.

“Yesterday’s rumour about a delay in the Greek debt deal was used as a catalyst to send markets lower,” said Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays France.

“After the new-year rally, it was a stark reminder that Greece is still a source of worry, while investors were also waking up to the fact that the euro zone activity contracted in the fourth quarter while growth in big emerging markets such as China and Brazil has been slowing down.”

HARBINGER FOR PAYROLLS

Investors awaited the U.S. ADP private-sector job report, due at 1315 GMT, seen as a harbinger for Friday’s all-important U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls data.

Economists in a Reuters survey expect to see the ADP data showing 208,000 jobs created last month, versus 170,000 new jobs in January, a figure that could reassure investors on the health of the U.S. economy and help limit the market’s pull-back started on Tuesday.

Around Europe, UK’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX index up 0.2 percent, and France’s CAC 40 up 0.7 percent.

Luxury goods makers rallied, with LVMH, Burberry , PPR and Hermes up 1.4-2.2 percent, on renewed talk that China will cut import taxes on luxury goods to boost consumption.

China Daily reported that import taxes on a large number of consumer and luxury goods will be lowered this year, citing a former deputy commerce minister and member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaking on the sidelines of the of the annual session of CPPCC.

China’s luxury market is estimated to be worth about $30 billion, and growing at 25 percent per year. According to CLSA Asia Pacific analysts, Greater China will represent at least 44 percent of luxury sales worldwide in 2020, versus about 17 percent currently.