Banks aid European shares' fragile recovery

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 percent

* Michelin surges as outlook reassures

* TeliaSonera jumps on MegaFon agreement

* Capita weakens on placing news

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, bouncing back after sharp falls in the previous session helped by some strength from banks, though traders placed very little faith in a market recovery given persistent concerns about the euro zone debt situation.

“Sell into strength. I think upside is going to remain very very limited until such time as this European problem is nipped in the bud, and I can’t see that happening any time soon,” said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Traders had been eyeing a Dutch debt auction on Tuesday, its first after the ruling coalition collapsed on Monday in a crisis over budget cuts, but the figures appeared to assuage any nerves, and failed to spark any reaction in the bond market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.8 percent at 1,029.43 by 1124 GMT, having sunk 2.3 percent to a three-month low on Monday when political uncertainty and disappointing economic data revived concerns over the euro zone.

“I think we’re in this difficult environment between weak macro and strong earnings,” said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments, which has around 155 billion pounds ($250 billion) of assets under management.

“I fear we’re going to be in for a period of several weeks where political uncertainty is high. Unless there is some quite decisive action by the authorities in Europe I can see European assets being volatile.”

In a busy week for corporate earnings, with oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Total as well as drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca among firms set to report, traders said firms’ outlooks will fall under scrutiny.

“If you start to see a lot of downgrades to outlooks then really you’ve got to ask yourself whether or not markets are slightly overvalued,” CMC Markets’ Hewson said.

However, in a positive sign, Michelin enjoyed its biggest one-day percentage rise in nearly seven months, jumping 7.1 percent after its oulook reassured investors.

The world’s second-biggest tyremaker confirmed its goal for stable sales volumes over the full year as it reaffirmed its 2012 target of a “clear increase” in operating income and positive free cash flow.

Banking stocks, which suffered a 3 percent drop in the previous session, helped to drive the index’s modest recovery on Tuesday with a 0.9 percent advance.

Investors were hopeful the U.S. Federal Reserve would inject fresh liquidity into markets, as the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on Tuesday.

An announcement on interest rates and any possible further liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve are due at 1630 GMT on Wednesday.

Teliasonera grabbed the top spot on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, rising 7.4 percent, as the Nordic telecoms firm unveiled plans to sell part of its stake in Russian phone operator MegaFon, which also announced a dividend.

Teliasonera will receive some 22 billion crowns ($3.25 billion) in dividends and from the direct sale of 8.2 percent of its 43.8 percent stake to Russia’s richest man, Alisher Usmanov.

In a second stage, Teliasonera would reduce its stake in MegaFon to 25.1 percent through an initial public offering of up to 20 percent of MegaFon in London.

Britain’s Capita, meanwhile, was the biggest faller across Europe, off 6.1 percent, as the outsourcer said it would raise fresh equity to help fund an acquisition spree in 2012, and the company posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

“Today’s newsflow reinforces our negative stance on Capita, with the group’s reliance on acquisitions increasing and organic growth seemingly becoming more working capital-consumptive, against a backdrop of a stretched balance sheet,” Espirito Santo said in a note, reiterating its “sell” rating on the stock.

ARM Holdings was another significant faller, down 2.6 percent, as its first-quarter results failed to excite, with the chip designer, whose chips are used in Apple’s iPad and iPhone, meeting market expectations with a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit.