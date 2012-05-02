Europe shares fall as data heightens growth fears

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct

* Euro zone manufacturing report fuels economic, fiscal concerns

* U.S. data casts shadow on recovery hopes

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday after a weak euro zone manufacturing report heightened concerns about the region’s economic crisis and U.S. data dampened optimism that the world’s largest economy could drive growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Euro zone banks, which own the lion’s share of the region’s government debt, fell 2.9 percent after data suggested the euro club was slipping further into an economic downturn, making governments’ efforts to reduce their deficits all the more difficult.

The macro picture became even gloomier in the afternoon, when U.S. data showed factory goods recorded their biggest decline in three years in March and companies hired fewer-than-expected employees in April, casting doubt on the strength of the economic recovery in Europe’s largest export market.

“The attempt of fiscal repair has clearly begun but it’s (a) very stressful process and for some economies it will be many years before they’re on a more stable path,” Jonathan Stubbs, a strategist at Citigroup, said.

He recommended seeking “defensive growth” among food & beverage, tobacco and healthcare companies and gaining exposure to growth in emerging markets through cyclicals such as luxury, chemicals, basic resources and automotive groups, while he had a neutral stance on banks on valuation grounds.

“Banks can be a strong performer but that has more to do with liquidity (injections from central banks) and it’s probably too early to expect the next sugar rush to appear,” Stubbs added.

The weak euro zone data added pressure on the European Central Bank, which is due to hold a policy meeting on Thursday, to use its bond buying and other powers to shield weaker euro members from additional pain.

The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 2,290.31 points, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.4 percent at 1,043.65 points.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which measures put and call options on the cash index and is Europe’s main gauge of investor anxiety, rose 3.9 percent, signaling investors were taking protection against future losses.

“Going long on volatility is not a bad idea,” said Akshay Kapoor, a director at trading firm Gekko Global Markets.

But technical charts on Euro STOXX’s June futures painted a bullish picture for the next three sessions, according to Philippe Delabarre, a technical analyst with Trading Central.

“The 30-minute RSI (relative strength index) bounced off a strong support and prices are supported by a threshold around 2,225,” Delabarre said.

June futures for the euro zone blue chip gauge settled at 2,242 on Wednesday, down 17 points from their close before the International Workers’ Day on Monday.

MEDITERRANEAN STORM

Spanish and Italian banks led sector losers as worse-than-expected domestic manufacturing readings were accompanied by growing concerns in the trading community about possible rating downgrades by Moody‘s, which is due to complete a review of European banks in early May, starting from lenders in Spain and Italy.

Italian heavyweights UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo fell 4.6 and 5.7 percent, respectively, with Spanish peers BBVA and Banco Santander both down over 3 percent.

Societe Generale was an outperformer as it rose 1 percent, with traders saying France’s second-largest bank was lifted by a positive Morgan Stanley comment ahead of first-quarter results on Thursday.

Banks outside the euro zone fared better, with Switzerland’s biggest bank, UBS, rising 3.7 percent after reporting strong money flows into its flagship private bank.

But in a sign no institution was safe if the euro zone crisis and the U.S.’s deficit problems deteriorate, UBS said that “failure to make progress on these key issues” could dent its revenues and margins.

Elsewhere, Swisscom was the best performer on FTSEurofirst 300 index, rising 4.4 percent in volume nearly three times the 90-day average after reporting a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter.