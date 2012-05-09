FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish banks drag European shares lower on capital fears
May 9, 2012

Spanish banks drag European shares lower on capital fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - European shares edge lower early on Wednesday, dragged down by Spanish banks on concerns they will be forced to raise money money to cover their property assets.

Financial sources said late on Tuesday the Spanish government would demand its banks raise around a further 35 billion euros ($45.48 billion) more in provisions against sound loans in their property portfolios as it battles to assure problems in the banking sector are under control. (ID:nL5E8G8H7H)

Spanish lenders Bankia, Bankinter <BKT.MC< and Caixabank shed between 2 percent and 3 percent, sending the Euro zone STOXX banking index 0.8 percent lower.

They weighed on the FTSEurofirst 300, which was down 0.1 percent at 1,016.90 points at 0726 GMT.

