FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rebound on Greek govt deal talk
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

European shares rebound on Greek govt deal talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - European shares rebounded on Thursday, helped by trader talk a coalition government was being formed in Greece, in a move that would end a stalemate threatening international aid to the country.

Euro zone banks rallied 4.2 percent, rebounding after they closed off a three-year low hit on Wednesday, with National Bank of Greece up 12.1 percent and large lenders in Spain and Italy up between 5 percent and 6 percent.

“There is speculation that the Greeks have an agreement on a coalition government,” a trader said. “Besides, there are levels at which you have to buy the banks, even if just for (short-term) trading.”

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 4.44 points, or 0.4 percent, higher, at 1,018.90 points, recouping a fraction of the 20 points shed in the previous two sessions.

After the close, the leader of the Greek socialist party, Evangelos Venizelos, said he welcomed proposals by the Democratic Left to form a coalition of all political powers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.