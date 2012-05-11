FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-European shares extend fall ahead of U.S. open
May 11, 2012

RPT-European shares extend fall ahead of U.S. open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Leading European shares fell to a new intraday low on Friday, with traders citing a fresh bout of selling ahead of the New York market open and ongoing fears over the Spanish and Greek economies.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.1 percent to a new intraday low of 1,006.89 points, with the Spanish stock market down by more than 3.5 percent while the Athens bourse lost 4.7 percent - its lowest level since late 1992.

Spain’s economy minister on Friday said the country’s banks would have to increase their provisions against real estate assets and loans, and that public funds for the banks would be less than 15 billion euros, as part of a sector reform.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
