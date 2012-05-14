FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares led down by banks on Greek woes
May 14, 2012

European shares led down by banks on Greek woes

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - European shares opened sharply lower on Monday as Greece’s failure to form a government threatened to deepen the euro zone crisis.

Euro zone banks fell 2.4 percent after Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition, keeping investors on edge over the risk the country may exit the euro zone.

“It’s a real headache because the political framework is going against any kind of risky assets,” Franz Wenzel, chief strategist at AXA Investment Managers in Paris, said. “We are in for a month or two of fairly bumpy markets at least. Capital preservation is probably the name of the game rather than anything else.”

Basic resources stocks also weighed amid worries about slowing growth in top commodities consumer China after Beijing cut banks’ cash reserve requirements following a series of recent weak data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.1 percent at 1,011.48 by 0711 GMT.

