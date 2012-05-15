FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares dip into the red
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

European shares dip into the red

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - European shares turned slightly lower on Tuesday morning after a short-lived uptick from four-year lows, weighed by worse-than-expected economic data from Italy and ongoing worries about Greece’s possible exit from the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent to 1,002.77 at 0852 GMT after trading as high as 1,011.78 in early trade.

Italy’s economy slid further into recession in the first three month of this year, the third consecutive quarterly decline in activity and the steepest economic contraction for three years, preliminary figures showed on Tuesday.

“Italian GDP removed that nice warm feeling we had from (better-than expected) German number and probably any hope of avoiding a technical recession (in the euro zone)” Will Hedden, a sales trader at IG Index said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.